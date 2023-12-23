A drone attack in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region injured 12 people

#drone #attack #Russianoccupied #Donetsk #region #injured #people
“Today, a shell dropped by a drone injured 12 people in the Kirov district,” Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed leader of Donetsk, reported on the Telegram platform.
Rescuers and municipal service officials were among the injured, he added.
Ukrainian forces are constantly bombarding the Donetsk region and the main city of the same name.
