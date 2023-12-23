A drone struck a cargo ship off the coast of India

#drone #struck #cargo #ship #coast #India

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

A statement from one of the agencies said the ship was linked to Israel.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place off the coast of India.

A fire broke out on board the ship after the drone strike, according to the UKMTO, the British military’s maritime trade operations agency, and the British maritime security company Ambrey. The latter added that the chemical tanker attacked under the Liberian flag was linked to Israel.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  Israel struck Hezbollah in Lebanon

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

This actor did not return for the sequel to one of his best films, but still received a fortune for it
This actor did not return for the sequel to one of his best films, but still received a fortune for it
Posted on
Ex-FC Porto’s gesture during Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiii’ gets people talking
Ex-FC Porto’s gesture during Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiii’ gets people talking
Posted on
Hair loss, you just need to eat these foods to have thick and flowing hair: you won’t find a single one on your brush like this
Hair loss, you just need to eat these foods to have thick and flowing hair: you won’t find a single one on your brush like this
Posted on
Atsinanana Rugby aims for the climb to D1
Atsinanana Rugby aims for the climb to D1
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News