A drone struck a cargo ship off the coast of India

A statement from one of the agencies said the ship was linked to Israel.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place off the coast of India.

A fire broke out on board the ship after the drone strike, according to the UKMTO, the British military’s maritime trade operations agency, and the British maritime security company Ambrey. The latter added that the chemical tanker attacked under the Liberian flag was linked to Israel.

