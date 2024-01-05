A. Duda’s account contains direct words about his “wife” and her body parts

“Tell him to ask his wife what it means to have eggs. She knows!” – was written in the message published on A. Duda’s personal account.

The message was quickly deleted, but netizens took screenshots and shared them, sparking not only laughter, but also criticism that the head of state is not being careful enough online.

A. Duda’s office did not explain what the message published on the social network “X” meant, nor did they say how it got there.

The government, led by Mr. Duda’s political rival, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, suggested the president be more cautious and said he could offer security assistance.

“After noticing that an unusual post appeared on President Andrzej Duda’s account, which disappeared rather quickly, I asked the President to check the security settings for access to his social accounts,” Digitalization Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski wrote to X.

Previously, A. Duda was involved in communication with anonymous users of social networks. He also answered calls from Russian pranksters posing as the United Nations Secretary-General and the President of France.

