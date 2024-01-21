A family of 8 moved into a hotel to save money – they want to live there permanently

A Chinese family of 8 permanently moved into a luxury hotel suite in Nanyang. They have been living there for more than 200 days and claim that this solution is cheaper and more convenient than renting or buying an apartment.

After getting a subsidized rate ($140 a day) for a luxury suite — which has two bedrooms and a living room — depending on the length of their stay, the family now plans to stay at the hotel indefinitely. Since the cost of the suite includes the cost of electricity, heating, water and parking, they claim that they actually save money by staying in a hotel, and their lives are much more comfortable.

We feel blessed to live here, so we plan to live in a hotel for the rest of our lives” – stated one of the family members, adding: they would never have thought that they could save money with this way of life.

The ominous family is in a good financial situation anyway, they own at least 6 properties, but they prefer to live in a hotel to save money.

By the way, their story caused serious debates on social media. Some were captivated by their way of life, saying that everyone would like to live in a hotel all their lives if they could afford it, while others wondered how comfortable a hotel suite could be for a family of eight.

