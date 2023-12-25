A famous beauty reacts after a scandal with a bruised eye on Christmas PHOTO

#famous #beauty #reacts #scandal #bruised #eye #Christmas #PHOTO

SEE OUR BOOKMAKER PAGE HERE!

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi has received support from his wife Wanda Nara, who is the player’s agent. The married couple posted a photo together in which Mauro can be seen with a bruised eye. Wanda painted hers the same way.

On December 24, in the big Istanbul derby of the 18th round of the Turkish championship in the visit to Fenerbahçe (0:0), Icardi was hit in the face by the defender of the home team Alexander Djiku in the opponent’s penalty area, but the referee did not notice the violation.

BGN 200 Starting Bonus Sport!

Galatasaray’s press office later published a photo of Icardi with a bruised eye and also wrote: “VAR and 26 cameras see nothing and we are ashamed of them.”

After this match, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray have 44 points each and occupy first and second place in the provisional standings.

Download our BLITZ SPORT mobile app HERE!