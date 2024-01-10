A fan assembled Nintendo and Sony’s HUF 130 million console at home – PCW

#fan #assembled #Nintendo #Sonys #HUF #million #console #home #PCW

Who said you can’t make an extremely rare experimental console at home?

This December, it will be 30 years since Sony appeared on the scene with its first own console, the PlayStation, which offered a CD reader and muscular hardware for its age, for which customers really went crazy, paving the way for the subsequent successes of the company that has been the market leader ever since. It may be known to many of the fans that Sony, which is considered completely green in the console market, initially teamed up with Nintendo, which resulted in a few prototypes, but the cooperation was eventually broken due to the partner’s refusal.

In 2020, a copy of the extremely rare, never-sold Nintendo PlayStations left over from friendship changed hands in 2020 for 380,000 dollars (about 131 million forints at today’s exchange rate), i.e. it is not a cheap item at all, so in the end, we are not surprised that someone put it together for themselves with pennies .

The videographer of the James Channel YouTube channel combined a Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and a first-generation PlayStation to create the Nintendo – PS hybrid, which, although in terms of its design, is not exactly similar to the auctioned box-like prototype, but in its spirit it absolutely evokes it, since The end result is a functioning Nintendo with a disc reader.

This required a lot of carving and gluing, which can be painful for lovers of old consoles, but for the sake of such a special project, one can be forgiven that from now on one less SNES and PlayStation will proclaim the glory of the peacetime. The value of the home-built Nintendo PlayStation is hard to beat, probably not far from $380,000, but it could easily happen that one day someone would pay more for it than what the original consoles sacrificed for its creation would cost.