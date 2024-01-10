A fan assembled Nintendo and Sony’s HUF 130 million console at home – PCW

#fan #assembled #Nintendo #Sonys #HUF #million #console #home #PCW

Who said you can’t make an extremely rare experimental console at home?

This December, it will be 30 years since Sony appeared on the scene with its first own console, the PlayStation, which offered a CD reader and muscular hardware for its age, for which customers really went crazy, paving the way for the subsequent successes of the company that has been the market leader ever since. It may be known to many of the fans that Sony, which is considered completely green in the console market, initially teamed up with Nintendo, which resulted in a few prototypes, but the cooperation was eventually broken due to the partner’s refusal.

In 2020, a copy of the extremely rare, never-sold Nintendo PlayStations left over from friendship changed hands in 2020 for 380,000 dollars (about 131 million forints at today’s exchange rate), i.e. it is not a cheap item at all, so in the end, we are not surprised that someone put it together for themselves with pennies .

The videographer of the James Channel YouTube channel combined a Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and a first-generation PlayStation to create the Nintendo – PS hybrid, which, although in terms of its design, is not exactly similar to the auctioned box-like prototype, but in its spirit it absolutely evokes it, since The end result is a functioning Nintendo with a disc reader.

This required a lot of carving and gluing, which can be painful for lovers of old consoles, but for the sake of such a special project, one can be forgiven that from now on one less SNES and PlayStation will proclaim the glory of the peacetime. The value of the home-built Nintendo PlayStation is hard to beat, probably not far from $380,000, but it could easily happen that one day someone would pay more for it than what the original consoles sacrificed for its creation would cost.

Also Read:  Origins of the Earth, risks of impact... Why the study of this piece of asteroid sent to France is crucial

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Collective. Piedones, serious accusations against Arafat
Collective. Piedones, serious accusations against Arafat
Posted on
“It’s not about money”
“It’s not about money”
Posted on
Idukki district hartal complete | Madhyamam
Idukki district hartal complete | Madhyamam
Posted on
Making love while sleeping: What is sexsomnia, this particularly worrying sleep disorder?
Making love while sleeping: What is sexsomnia, this particularly worrying sleep disorder?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News