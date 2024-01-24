A farmer and her daughter killed in Ariège in an accident at a road block; blockages will continue “as long as it takes”, warns the FNSEA

#farmer #daughter #killed #Ariège #accident #road #block #blockages #continue #long #takes #warns #FNSEA

At the scene of the accident, at a farmers’ roadblock in Pamiers, in the Ariège region, January 23, 2024. VALENTINE CHAPUIS / AFP

A farmer and her 12-year-old daughter died on Tuesday January 23 after being knocked down in the morning at a farmers’ roadblock in Ariège. The father was seriously injured in the accident. In a press release published early Tuesday morning, the Ariège prefecture announced that the accident occurred at 5:45 a.m. “at the height of the RD 119 bridge” in Pamiers, “at the scene of the agricultural event”. According to a police source, a “car crashed into the dam for an unknown reason”.

Read also | Live, anger of farmers: the daughter of the farmer who was killed succumbed to her injuries Tuesday evening

The farmer, Alexandra Sonac, raised dairy cows with her husband and cultivated corn in the village of Saint-Félix-de-Tournegat (Ariège). A judicial investigation has been opened for aggravated manslaughter and aggravated injuries, announced the Foix prosecutor, Olivier Mouysset, in a press release.

The three occupants of the car – a man and two women of Armenian nationality – were taken into police custody as part of the open investigation. According to a source close to the AFP investigation, the three occupants are subject to an obligation to leave French territory (OQTF), after having had their asylum request rejected. “Their police custody will be extended for the purposes of the investigation, several investigations still being underway”announced Tuesday evening the public prosecutor of Foix, Olivier Mouysset.

Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers Angry farmers: the risk of contagion

The Minister of Agriculture, Marc Fesneau, went to Pamiers late Tuesday afternoon. “We show the government’s emotion to the agricultural world”he declared upon his arrival. “The farmers on the dams, they first need to be listened to, understood and responded. And that’s what we’re going to do.”a promis M. Fesneau. “We have been talking about simplification for twenty-five years, now that has to change”he continued, adding that the “prime minister[était] committed to providing rapid responses, during the week”.

“No more dams in Ariège”

For now, the first elements collected about the accident allow the prosecution to affirm that “the facts in question do not appear to be intentional”. The vehicle, traveling in the Toulouse-Andorra direction, “took national road 20, despite the system put in place to prohibit access”. “While traveling on the dual carriageway, their vehicle collided, in the middle of the night, with no public lighting nearby, into a wall of straw bales. (…) The vehicle then struck three people, before ending its course against the trailer of a tractor”explained the prosecutor.

The prefect of Ariège, Simon Bertoux, announced the lifting of the dam “out of respect for the family”. “There will be no more dams in Ariège”he continued during a press conference. “In the particular moment that agriculture is going through, this kind of tragedy is difficult to live with”, reacted the president of the FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau, on RMC. The accident “underlines the need for us to be perfectly organized, to ensure that we respect safety instructions, because what is important for us is to get our messages across”he also pointed out, calling “everyone calm and reason and ensure that this anger is expressed with respect for property and people”.

Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers The powerful FNSEA seeks to ride on the discontent of farmers

” Fed up “

Alexandra Sonac was questioned the day before her death by the local Radio Transparence branch while she was present at the roadblock located on the RN20. In this interview, the farmer spoke about the difficulties of accessing water for irrigation and the epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EMH), which affects her livestock.

“With the new disease, we have even more constraints, blood tests to be done in order to be able to sell…”she sighed. “We are one of the only professions for which we have products for which we do not decide the selling price”she lamented, denouncing a state of affairs « inadmissible »all generating a ” Fed up “ deep, “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.

Newsletter

” Policy “

Every week, “Le Monde” analyzes current political issues for you

Register

“I still have a family to feed. (…) I have two dependent children and we live for them. We don’t go on vacation, we don’t have days off, no fun with our children”she then regretted during this interview.

The mobilization will last “as long as it takes”, according to the FNSEA

Farmers have been demonstrating their discontent for several days, among other things through road blockages, to demand measures ranging from administrative simplification to faster compensation in the event of calamities.

In the South-West, the dam on the A64 near Carbonne (Haute-Garonne) remained in place and significant disruptions were reported on the A61, A62 and A20 axes. In the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, traffic is partially cut on the A7 near Saint-Rambert-d’Albon (Drôme), as well as near Valence south.

In Hauts-de-France, farmers intend to continue the blockade put in place at midday on Tuesday near Amiens and organize new demonstrations, particularly in Aisne and Pas-de-Calais. According to the region’s prefecture, “access to the various cross-Channel platforms [tunnel sous la Manche et port desservant l’Angleterre] is likely to be disrupted ». The mobilization can last ” a day “, ” one week “ or “the time it will take for the answers to be provided”warned Mr. Rousseau on Tuesday, who met the Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, and the Minister of Agriculture on Monday evening in Matignon.

Also listen Faced with climate change, how to transform the agricultural model?

The world