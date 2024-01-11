A father guilty of sexual contact with a 12-year-old minor

#father #guilty #sexual #contact #12yearold #minor

A father who made the headlines ten years ago on the JE show was found guilty on Wednesday of sexual contact with a 12-year-old minor who was a family friend.

• Read also: Already stalked by “JE”, an alleged pedophile arrested in Longueuil

The first time we heard about Ahcene Ramdane Pacha was in 2014 as part of a report by colleague Denis Thériault on the JE show.

The facts observed by JE, at that time, are disturbing, Ramdame Pacha who had received a one-year sentence in the early 2000s to serve in the community for child pornography and who later obtained a judicial pardon was alongside children in the private daycare of his sister with whom he worked closely, according to JE’s findings.

A few years after JE’s report, in 2020, the Longueuil police arrested Ahcene Ramdane Pasha, this time for sexual contact with a 12-year-old boy.

Wednesday afternoon was verdict day in this case. The judge believed the victim who came to testify during the trial. On three occasions within a short period of time in 2019 and 2020, Ahcene Ramdane Pasha had sexual contact with the boy at his home and in a public place where there was an indoor swimming pool. The man offered massages to the young victim, but the accused’s hands quickly slid down the boy’s body where he touched the boy’s private parts against his will.

In the courtroom, it was learned that meetings with a witness and security camera content in a public place helped police build their case.

“There were seemingly banal actions that evolved into criminal actions,” explains Me Anne Gauvin.

We move on to the sentencing stage. Ahcene Ramdane Pasha will return to court on April 5 to begin the sentencing submission process.