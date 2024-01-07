A fertilizer barge sank on the Danube at the border between Serbia and Croatia. Minister of the Environment: No exceeded values ​​of nitrogen were detected

#fertilizer #barge #sank #Danube #border #Serbia #Croatia #Minister #Environment #exceeded #values #nitrogen #detected

A barge with nitrogen fertilizer sank on the border between Serbia and Croatia on the Danube river, but the Minister of the Environment, Mircea Fechet, said on Saturday that the Romanian side is carefully monitoring the water quality and there are no changes affecting the Danube, reports News.ro.

incident on the Danube in Serbia Photo: IMAGO / imago stock&people / Profimedia

The Minister of the Environment declared for News.ro that the Serbian side is in contact with his colleagues in the ministry, and they conveyed that neither on the spot nor downstream from the place where the incident took place, they did not detect exceeded values.

According to Fechet, the situation is still being monitored, and “the high flow, of 9,000 cubic meters per second, ensured a dilution high enough to not have any changes that would affect the river”.

“We also have the experience of another barge sunk in 2015, in Moldova Nouă, with a similar amount of 842 tons of nitrogen and likewise, we monitored the quality of the Danube for a long time and even then we had no particular problems with nitrogen”, he added the minister. A cargo ship loaded with nitrogen fertilizer sank after hitting a bridge on the border between Serbia and Croatia on the Danube River, sparking fears of serious environmental damage, authorities announced Friday, cited by AP.

The Serbian Environment Ministry said the barge, which sank about 40 minutes after midnight, was carrying 1,000 tons of nitrogen fertilizer, adding that the Environmental Protection Agency was monitoring the situation on the Danube. Croatian authorities closed the bridge and a border crossing with Serbia while they inspected the damage to one of the bridge piers that was hit by the ship. No injuries were reported as a result of the accident.