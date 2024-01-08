A filigree pass to Salah and a curious pendulum before the Africa Cup of Nations – Football – Sportacentrs.com

The Pharaohs scored one goal in each half. In the 32nd minute, Mohamed Salah, the sniper of the English Premier League leader “Liverpool”, put the “Trabzonspor” midfielder Trezeguet at the top of the attack with a filigree diagonal pass, who made it 1:0.

In the 72nd minute, Frankfurt “Eintracht” forward Omar Marmoush’s break into the Tanzanian penalty area was stopped with a violation of the rules. The penalty kick was taken by Salah, hitting the crossbar, but it bounced off the back of Tanzania goalkeeper Aishi Manula and into the net.

Salah did not make a penalty in “Liverpool’s” New Year’s game against Newcastle “United” (4:2).

At the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cote d’Ivoire, the Egyptians will face Mozambique (January 14), Ghana (January 18) and Cape Verde (January 22) in Group B.

Tanzania will face FIFA World Cup semi-finalists Morocco (January 17), Zambia (January 21) and Democratic Republic of Congo (January 24) in Group F.

Test matches for national teams on January 7

GameResultUzbekistan – Palestine1:0 (0:0)Egypt – Tanzania2:0 (1:0)

