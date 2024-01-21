A fire broke out in a gas terminal in Russia’s Baltic region, Zelensky called Trump to Kiev – Our war news on Sunday

On Sunday, a fire broke out at Novatek’s gas terminal on the Baltic Sea coast. Locals reportedly heard a drone and then several explosions. On Friday, there was already a successful drone attack on an oil warehouse in the Bryansk region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that they would welcome former US President Donald Trump, current presidential aspirant, if he can end the war within 24 hours. The wife of a Russian soldier published an emotional appeal at Vladimir Putin’s election center on Saturday, calling for his return from Ukraine.

Cover image source: Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images

