a first feminicide in mainland France in 2024

#feminicide #mainland #France

A sixty-year-old whose body was found this Monday near Montauban is the first known victim of femicide in mainland France in 2024, according to the results of forensic analyzes communicated Thursday by the justice system to AFP.

A sad start to the year. According to the first elements of the investigation, the woman whose body was found this Monday, January 1, is the first victim of femicide in 2024 for mainland France.

“There is no longer any doubt about what happened” in the small town of Nègrepelisse in Tarn-et-Garonne, said the deputy prosecutor of Montauban. The victim, aged 62, was killed at close range by her partner, 75, who then committed suicide.

Autopsies determined that the bullets found in the two bodies were the same, but the victim’s skin and clothing showed traces of burns at the entrance of the projectile, characteristic of a point-blank shot, said the same source.

The separation reason for this femicide

The man “committed suicide. He turned the gun over at the level of the underside of the chin,” she added. The motive, as is often the case with feminicides, seems linked to a separation.

“It appears from the various hearings of the close entourage that there was a conflict situation in the couple and that the separation was really imminent (…) So it is a gentleman who did not accept the separation”, indicated the substitute.

A 29-year-old mother had already been discovered dead on Monday at dawn in Bourail, in central New Caledonia, and her partner is actively being sought.

On average, a feminicide occurs every three days in France. The Minister of Justice Éric Dupond-Moretti gave on Tuesday the figure of 94 feminicides in 2023, compared to 118 in 2022. A figure however contested by feminist associations.