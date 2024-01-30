A flu wave ‘sweeps’ Romania – The Minister of Health announces a sudden increase in cases, over the past years – News from sources

#flu #wave #sweeps #Romania #Minister #Health #announces #sudden #increase #cases #years #News #sources

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, states that Romania is in the third consecutive week of “abrupt” increase in the number of flu cases, emphasizing that there have been deaths caused by this disease. The minister adds that there are no signals from pharmacies that there is a shortage of drugs such as anti-thermic or anti-inflammatory drugs.

“We have also had a few deaths from this infection during the season, and now we are in the third week of a steep increase in a row, which is likely to exceed the multi-year average. We will see the results of Thursday’s report, so we know where we stand. It is, in fact, a superimposed season compared to the previous season, with a difference that is related to the time when this growth occurred. Last year, this increase was registered three weeks earlier than this year. My opinion and that of my colleagues who work in the area of ​​epidemiology is that, starting from another week, the number of these viruses will start to decrease, it is an expected development”, said Alexandru Rafila, Monday evening, on TVR Info.

He stated that the plans established during the COVID pandemic to stop the spread of viruses in hospitals are being implemented.

“After all, the measures taken at the level of health facilities, including the limitation of visits to health facilities, are only taken to protect the medical staff on the one hand, and the patients on the other hand, and the health facilities have a plan that I said in operation since the COVID pandemic, so that patients with respiratory viruses are separated, if possible, grouped and separated from the rest of the other patients”, added Rafila.

No signs of medication problems

The minister said that the authorities also monitor the consumption of medicines, to find out if there are any missing medicines.

“We have no signs that there are anti-thermic or anti-inflammatory products that are missing from pharmacies, and the problem related to antibiotics is obviously not related to respiratory viruses. In respiratory viruses, antibiotics are not administered unless there are situations in which bacterial superinfections occur, and then this must be done in a targeted manner”, explained Alexandru Rafila.

According to him, “if there will be three weeks that exceed the multi-year average number of flu cases, then the problem of an epidemic-type situation may arise, but this epidemic-type situation evolves differently depending on the areas and cities in the country.”

As far as influenza vaccination is concerned, over one million doses were administered compensated or free of charge, through the program carried out by the Ministry of Health every year.

The minister emphasized that it is not too late for the population to get the flu vaccine.