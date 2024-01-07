A football match turns into a street war in October

10:22 AM Sunday, January 7, 2024

Books – Muhammad Shaaban:

A football match turned into a battlefield, with both sides throwing stones and beating each other with sticks, leaving 4 injured. So what happened?

Brigadier General Muhammad Amin, Chief of Investigations at the October Sector, received notification from the Rescue Police Department that a quarrel had broken out and injured people had been injured at the headquarters of the Media Club.

The police forces moved to the location of the report, and the examination revealed that a quarrel had broken out between the media teams and Al-Maadi in the third division football league, which resulted in 3 people suffering from fractures and various abrasions on their bodies.

Security escorted the two parties to the office of the Third Division in October, and they exchanged accusations. A report was drawn up, which Major General Hisham Abu Al-Nasr, Director of Giza Security, referred to the Public Prosecution for investigation.

