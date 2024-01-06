A foreign woman was molested by offering a massage; Home stay owner arrested – Rape foreign woman | Alappuzha News

#foreign #woman #molested #offering #massage #Home #stay #owner #arrested #Rape #foreign #woman #Alappuzha #News

Alappuzha – Home stay owner arrested for molesting foreign woman at home stay. Shayas (27), a native of Alappuzha, was arrested. Police informed that the accused entered the room where the foreign woman was staying and sexually assaulted her, saying that she would give her a massage.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at a home stay near Alappuzha Collectorate Junction. Alappuzha South Police arrested the accused. The action was based on the complaint of a foreign woman. The arrested accused was produced before the court and remanded.

English Summary:

Homestay owner arrested for Rape foreign woman in Alappuzha

Also Read:  Marta Lois aims to lead Sumar's candidacy in the Galician elections

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Dutch transporters buried under British avalanche of fines
Dutch transporters buried under British avalanche of fines
Posted on
Two Companies Race to Make the First US Moon Landing Since the Apollo Mission in 1972
Two Companies Race to Make the First US Moon Landing Since the Apollo Mission in 1972
Posted on
‘The Incredible Hulk’ is no longer the financially weakest film in the MCU
‘The Incredible Hulk’ is no longer the financially weakest film in the MCU
Posted on
Blanquiazul Night 2024: What stands are available for the presentation of Alianza Lima?
Blanquiazul Night 2024: What stands are available for the presentation of Alianza Lima?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News