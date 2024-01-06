A foreign woman was molested by offering a massage; Home stay owner arrested – Rape foreign woman | Alappuzha News

#foreign #woman #molested #offering #massage #Home #stay #owner #arrested #Rape #foreign #woman #Alappuzha #News

Alappuzha – Home stay owner arrested for molesting foreign woman at home stay. Shayas (27), a native of Alappuzha, was arrested. Police informed that the accused entered the room where the foreign woman was staying and sexually assaulted her, saying that she would give her a massage.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at a home stay near Alappuzha Collectorate Junction. Alappuzha South Police arrested the accused. The action was based on the complaint of a foreign woman. The arrested accused was produced before the court and remanded.

