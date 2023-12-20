A formula has been found to strengthen the immune system on cold winter days

#formula #strengthen #immune #system #cold #winter #days

With the arrival of cold weather, many people began to look for formulas that will help strengthen the immune system. While keeping the immune system strong to avoid getting sick is extremely important, experts explained the methods that will strengthen the immune system during the winter months, one by one.

When you apply these methods, your immune system will become much stronger and you will be stronger against diseases. Here is the effective formula that will strengthen your immune system…

YOU WILL NOT SUFFER ANY DISEASES WITH THIS METHOD!

Stating that the relationship between the cold weather and the immune system is complex and varies from individual to individual, Dr. Kaplan listed his suggestions to support the immune system during the winter months as follows:

“Try to eat healthy. Eat fruits and vegetables, choose from a variety of colors and get different nutrients. Include protein-rich foods (such as chicken, fish, beans, chickpeas, lentils).

Support your gut health by consuming probiotic-containing foods such as yoghurt. Drinking at least 8 glasses of water a day can support body functions and strengthen the immune system. Make sure to sleep between 7-9 hours every night. Sleep is an important factor that supports the immune system.

KEEP STRESS FACTOR AWAY FROM YOUR LIFE!

Pay attention to stress management. Practice stress coping techniques such as yoga, meditation, and deep breathing. Chronic stress can weaken the immune system. Get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week or at least 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week.

Regular exercise can strengthen the immune system. Wash your hands regularly. Keep surfaces where you come into contact with people clean.

Get the necessary vaccinations and update them regularly. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption, as these habits can weaken the immune system. Get regular health checkups and get tests recommended by healthcare professionals.

“Take adequate amounts of vitamins and minerals that support the immune system, such as vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc.”