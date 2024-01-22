A four-day work week equals money but less work: how these European countries fared

#fourday #work #week #equals #money #work #European #countries #fared

The idea is simple – employees would work four days a week, receiving the same salary and benefits, but with the same workload, reports the Euronews portal.

Proponents of the idea of ​​a four-day work week say that implementing it increases employee satisfaction and productivity.

Unions across Europe are calling on governments to implement a four-day working week, but some countries have tried the idea.

Belgium introduces a four-day working week for workers who want it

Belgium became the first European country to pass a law on a four-day work week.

in 2022 In February, Belgian workers won the right to work four days a week instead of the usual five without losing pay.

The new law entered into force in 2021. November 21 He allowed employees to decide whether to work four or five days a week.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo hopes the change will help make the Belgian labor market more flexible and make it easier for people to combine family life with a career.

He also added that the new model should create a more dynamic economy.

“The goal is to give people and companies more freedom to organize their working time,” he said. “If you were to compare our country with others, you would often see that we are much less dynamic.”

The prospect is not attractive to everyone

Eurostat 2021 as of the third quarter, only around 71 out of 100 Belgians aged 20-64 have a job, below the euro area average of around 73 and ten percentage points below neighboring countries such as the Netherlands and Germany.

The agreement of the country’s seven-party federal coalition set the goal by 2030. reach 80 percent employment levels that would help maintain adequate pensions or fund future tax cuts.

However, the prospect of a four-day work week is not appealing to everyone.

Some full-time workers will indeed work very long days if they choose to reduce their hours, while others, such as shift workers, simply won’t have that flexibility.

Portugal has announced that it is trying to implement a new concept

Following the success of other pilot programs on the continent, Portugal has taken the plunge and joined a growing list of countries trying to implement the four-day week concept.

in 2022 After the government-funded pilot project was announced in early June, 39 private companies, in partnership with the non-profit organization 4 Day Week Global, expressed interest in participating in the initiative.

Participating companies are expected to follow the “100:80:100 model” – 100 percent. 80% of wages time in exchange for a commitment to maintain at least 100 percent productivity.

According to a report by the Universities of London and Reading, which is helping to oversee the trial, 72 percent people work more than 40 hours a week, making Portugal the third longest working week among Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

UK trial already hailed as ‘highly successful’

UK companies, which trialled a four-day working week for six months last year, now plan to introduce the shorter working week permanently after the experiment was hailed as a “huge success”.

Dozens of companies participated in the six-month pilot program, the largest of its kind. in 2022 in June launched a pilot program to study the impact of shorter working hours on company productivity and employee well-being, as well as the impact on the environment and gender equality.

About 61 United States have signed up to the program, which is run by researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford and Boston College, as well as 4 Day Week Global and other advocacy groups such as the 4 Day Week UK Campaign and UK think tank Autonomy. Kingdom company and more than 3,300 employees.

The vast majority (about 92%) of the companies participating in the trial decided to continue the four-day week policy after the trial period. As with the new Portuguese trial, staff were required to follow the “100:80:100 model”.

“Similar programs are being launched in the US and Ireland, with more planned in Canada, Australia and New Zealand,” said Joe Ryle, UK director of the 4 Day Week campaign.

Scotland and Wales are joining a growing global movement

In Scotland, a government trial for civil servants began last year, while the Welsh Government plans to start a trial in 2023. announced in May that it was also considering a trial.

The decision was the culmination of an election campaign promise by the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP), with First Minister Humza Yousaf announcing the public sector trial in September last year, which will be a first for all government agencies in the UK.

Attention was drawn to a recent survey conducted by the Scottish think tank Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) in Scotland, which showed that 80% respondents evaluated this initiative very positively.

Respondents said the program would greatly improve their health and happiness. Scotland also pointed to Iceland and its good performance as an important reason to take a risk with the four-day working week.

Senedd (Welsh Parliament) member and committee chair Jack Sargeant told Nation.Cymru that Wales should take the initiative to explore the possibility of a four-day week.

“It’s a bold proposal, but no bolder than those campaigners who fought for the five-day working week, paid holiday and sick pay that we now take for granted,” he said.

“When we call for the introduction of a four-day working week, we are talking about reducing the working hours in the organization, but not about reducing the amount of wages. There are a number of tests that show that employee productivity increases.”

Spain is starting a pilot phase

After the small left-wing party Más País announced last year that the government had agreed to their request to launch a modest pilot program for a four-day work week, Spain will begin working in 2022. started a pilot project in December.

The pilot project aims to see if performance can be increased. Registered companies can receive assistance from 10 mln. government fund of 100,000 euros, but they need to find ways to boost productivity to compensate for overruns in wage costs, Spain’s industry ministry said.

These improvements must be implemented within a year, and the company must participate in the program for at least two years. Only full-time permanent employees can participate in the program.

In the first year of the pilot program, the government will partially fund salary costs and help fund training to improve efficiency.

Iceland is one of the leaders of the four-day work week

2015-2019 Iceland ran the world’s largest pilot of a 35- to 36-hour work week (down from the traditional 40 hours), but did not require corresponding wage cuts.

About 2,500 people participated in the pilot phase.

To ensure quality control, the results were analyzed by the British think tank Autonomy and the Icelandic non-profit Association for Sustainability and Democracy (ALDA).

The researchers called the pilot project a success, and Iceland’s trade unions negotiated a reduction in working hours.

The study also led to a significant change in Iceland, now nearly 90 percent. reduced working hours or other conditions for working residents.

The researchers found that the stress and burnout experienced by the employees decreased and the work-life balance improved.

Sweden’s reaction to the four-day work week is mixed

In Sweden, a four-day work week with full pay was tested in 2015. and had mixed results.

It was proposed to try a six-hour workday instead of an eight-hour workday without losing wages, but not everyone liked the idea of ​​spending money on the experiment.

Even left-wing parties thought it would be too expensive to implement on a large scale.

However, positive results have been achieved in the university hospital’s orthopedic department, where 80 nurses and doctors switched to a six-hour workday and hired new staff to make up for lost time.

The medical staff reacted positively, but the experiment also received a lot of criticism and was not renewed.

However, some companies, such as the car manufacturer Toyota, have decided to continue to reduce the working hours of their employees. The car company had already decided to treat mechanics this way 10 years ago and stuck to its decision.

Finland has not introduced a four-day work week

The northern European country briefly made international headlines earlier this year after it reportedly drastically cut working hours.

The Finnish government allegedly wanted to introduce a four-day work week and a six-hour work day. But it turned out to be fake news.

Current Prime Minister Sanna Marin in 2019 In August, X wrote about the idea, but it was not on the government’s agenda.

In Germany, the working week is almost the shortest

In Germany, the average working week is one of the shortest in Europe. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the average working week lasts 34.2 hours. Nevertheless, trade unions are calling for further reductions in working hours.

In April, the country’s largest union, IG Metall, called for a shorter work week, saying it would help save jobs and avoid layoffs.

According to “Forsa” survey data, 71 percent of working people in Germany would like to be able to work only four days a week.

Just over three-quarters of those polled said they were in favor of the government looking into introducing a four-day working week. Among employers, more than two out of three agreed.

The vast majority (75%) believe that a four-day week would be desirable for workers, while 59% respondents believe that it should also be useful for employers.

Project implementation is possible

Almost half of employers (46 per cent) said they believed a four-day week trial was “feasible” in their workplace.

It is not yet clear whether such a measure will be implemented, whether it will be considered at the national level, or whether the German government will adopt legislation.

However, a new private initiative was launched last September, inviting companies to register and participate in a six-month trial.

Berlin-based management consulting firm Intraprenör has initiated a pilot project with the University of Münster and 4 Day Week Global to attract at least 50 companies.

The pilot project is expected to begin by the end of the year.

Overall, it appears that the four-day work week is slowly but surely gaining ground around the world, but it remains to be seen whether governments will finally approve the idea.