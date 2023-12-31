A French couple planned to “sacrifice” their son in Morocco

Guardia Civil. Image d’illustration

The Spanish Civil Guard arrested a “couple of French origin” who had “the intention to assassinate their five-year-old son in the Sahara, because they believed him to be possessed”, thus wanting “sacrifice”, she said in a press release.

The arrest took place on December 21 in the port of Algeciras, in southern Spain, as the family was about to board a ferry to Tangier by car.

Both parents had “psychiatric problems” and were the subject of a European arrest warrant for “abduction of a minor”, added the Civil Guard.

The two suspects were remanded in custody by a judge in Spain. The child is in good health and was sent to a reception center for minors in Spain before returning to France.

