A frog that can freeze itself alive | column

#frog #freeze #alive #column

Matthias Bittenbinder

Today at 10:30 PM

Winter made itself felt for a moment. Lovely those cold days when the sun shines. I haven’t ventured into skating yet, as far as I’m concerned it needs to freeze a little more convincingly.

Most animals look for a place to hibernate before the winter months arrive. Frogs, for example, spend the winter in mud or under leaves at the bottom of lakes, swamps or in a garden pond.

These places offer excellent protection against the freezing cold. Other species seek shelter on land, for example under stones, tree stumps or in leaf litter.

However, there are also frog species that do not care about the winter cold. Take the wood frog, a species that looks a lot like the ‘normal’ brown frog that we also find in the Netherlands, but which has a strange trick. This frog lives in Canada and the Northern United States and is the only frog found above the Arctic Circle.

One of the most remarkable properties of this animal is its ability to freeze itself alive. The frog does this by using a kind of natural antifreeze, which is found in the frog’s blood. This antifreeze is glucose – a type of sugar – which keeps the water in the frog’s cells from freezing.

When it starts to freeze, these high sugar concentrations prevent ice crystals from forming in the frog’s cells. Sugar only freezes at much lower temperatures than water.

The result is that the water in the blood is frozen, but the cells are protected. Normally, the formation of pointed ice crystals could damage the cells, which could cause the cells to die. The wood frog’s ability to prevent ice formation keeps the frog’s cells undamaged.

The wood frog’s vital functions virtually come to a standstill during this period of freezing. The heartbeat stops, breathing largely stops and the frog no longer shows any signs of life. In this way the frogs can survive temperatures of more than 10 degrees below zero. When spring comes and the temperature starts to rise again, the frog slowly thaws and then hops on as if nothing had happened. They often look for a partner immediately after thawing, probably to warm up further.

The ability to freeze itself alive has helped the wood frog to survive extreme winters without any problems. This fascinating survival strategy has not escaped scientists. By studying these frogs they have gained valuable insights that can be applied in the field of organ transplants, for example.

By better understanding how these frogs freeze themselves, we may be able to use similar antifreeze in the future to transport donor organs more safely or store them for longer. Not bad for such a cool frog.

Mátyás Bittenbinder is a biologist, presenter and writer. He is a biologist at Naturalis and the VU Amsterdam. Instagram: matyasbittenbinder