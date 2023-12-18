A gang kills a villager and kidnaps six others

The gendarmes killed a kidnapper the day before this kidnapping of six people in the district of Anjozorobe

A head of family living in Vohitsara-Anjozorobe was shot dead by kidnappers for trying to resist them. The criminals left with six hostages.

After a lull, kidnapping resurfaced in the Anjozorobe district. The gendarmerie noticed one during the night of Friday, in Vohitsara, in the commune of Ambohibary Vohilena. The kidnapping was aggravated to murder.

The terrible crime was perpetrated by around ten criminals equipped with weapons of war and hunting rifles, around 9 p.m. They forced their way into two houses. One of the heads of the family, aged 52, had the courage to stand up against them. His resistance unfortunately cost him his life because the gang shot the fifty-year-old.

Six members of his family were kidnapped by the murderers. They are identified. They are 17, 18, 20, 24, 35 and 48 years old.

The kidnappers did not stop at the kidnapping and homicide. They stole five cell phones that they found at their victims’ homes.

Secure

The police were alerted a little late. They picked up three cases of 7.5 millimeter caliber cartridges from the crime scene, all from batch SFI 81. To be more precise, these cases were discovered on the ground, in the house of the person killed.

The intervention unit initiated a pursuit and a cordon operation. A reinforcement group joined her. They intensified the search.

Gendarmes directly from the central Imerina company also went to the scene. The idea is above all to free the prisoners at all costs.

The kidnappers were heading northeast from the village. This is supposed to be secured by Army men. The kidnappers did not immediately demand a ransom. The fate of the six people in their clutches remains uncertain.

The day before this kidnapping, a man, identified as one of the right-hand men of the late formidable kidnapper Iarisy, was shot dead by the gendarmes in an ambush. In less than forty-eight hours after his death was announced by the Central Imerina company, his co-perpetrators took action by taunting the police.

Embroidery Leonard