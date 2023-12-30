A gay Russian journalist says he was beaten in a hate attack

#gay #Russian #journalist #beaten #hate #attack

Pavel Lobkov, a former host of Russia’s independent TV channel TV Rain (Dozhd), posted photos of the injuries on Facebook, including a bloody nose and a bloody hand.

“Smashed face of ‘p….o’ beaten in Patriarch’s (ponds) yard,” he posted in the caption of the photos.

Patriarch’s Ponds is an affluent residential area with a large pond and garden, about 35 minutes’ walk from Red Square.

Mr. Lobkov did not provide further details, and the AFP news agency was not immediately able to clarify the circumstances of the attack, which he announced early Saturday morning.

The incident comes a month after Russia’s top court declared the “international LGBT movement” extremist, with rights groups warning it could be the start of a wider crackdown.

