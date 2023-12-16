a geostrategic jewel beyond oil – DW – 12/15/2023

#geostrategic #jewel #oil

Essequibo, a vast region of 160,000 square kilometers, stands out for its size, which exceeds that of some European countries, and its diverse geography. Although the main trigger for the resurgence of the dispute over this territory between Venezuela and Guyana revolves around oil, Essequibo has many more natural resources that make it an area of ​​great economic value.

For geographer Reybert Carrillo, from the University of the Andes, the mere extension of the territory, although the vast majority is impenetrable jungle, already represents an economic and geostrategic attraction. “It provides access to the Atlantic Ocean, which facilitates trade with Europe and Africa,” he says in an interview with DW. “It also grants some 360 ​​kilometers of exclusive economic zone, with the possibility of collecting customs and taxes for each vessel that passes through there.”

95% of Venezuelan voters, with a 50% turnout, voted in favor of the annexation of El Essequibo in the referendum in early December. Image: Juan Carlos Hernandez/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

Hydroelectric potential

The Essequibo is crossed by an extensive drainage network. The main waterway is the Essequibo River, one of the longest and largest rivers in South America, which originates near the border of Brazil and Guyana and empties into the Atlantic Ocean. It has a wide network of tributaries, such as the Cuyuní River and the Mazaruní River. Geographer Reybert Carrillo highlights that this geography, to which are added a number of waterfalls and waterfalls, provide great hydroelectric opportunities.

According to Ricardo Salvador de Toma, analyst of the Essequibo case, in this area “Alto Mazaruní stands out, where it is possible to build a hydroelectric plant.” The energy generated would be crucial for the processing of bauxite, gold and diamonds, abundant resources in the region.

In fact, in 1975, Guyanese president Forbes Burham proposed to the Venezuelan government of Carlos Andrés Pérez to collaborate in the construction of a hydroelectric plant in Alto Mazaruní. However, these negotiations were abandoned during the government of the next Venezuelan president, Luis Herrera Campins.

Mining and more

“Essequibo is home to vast reserves of diamonds, gold, uranium, aluminum, bauxite and coltan,” geographer Reybert Carrillo tells DW. Most of the gold mines are located in the Cuyuní River Basin.

The Omai gold mine, one of the largest in the Guyana Shield, has been a significant source of income for Guyana since its discovery 130 years ago. Between 1992 and 2005, 3.7 million ounces of gold were extracted from Omai in the Fennell and Wenot open pits. To this day, significant new gold deposits continue to be found in the region.

According to Ricardo Salvador de Toma, these mines were mostly in the hands of Canadian companies for a long time, but they passed into the hands of Chinese companies starting in 2010, “coinciding with the expansion of Chinese investment throughout the Caribbean.”

Satellite image of an open pit mine in the south of the territory, where the wetlands and sources of the Essequibo River are located Image: Reybert Carrillo

Forest exploitation and environmental issues

Another important economic factor in Essequibo is the abundance of precious woods, with companies such as Bai Shai Lin obtaining large forestry concessions. De Toma, a doctor in International Strategic Studies, says that this Chinese company obtained 960,000 hectares of virgin forests for logging. According to the expert, this brought with it great controversy, since “the company transcended a conglomerate of other industries and expanded into other activities, including illicit ones.”

Oil: the most coveted resource

The discovery by the ExxonMobil company in 2015 of large oil deposits near the coast of Essequibo marked a turning point in the regional dispute. Although there are dozens of fields with estimated reserves close to 11,000 million barrels, the most significant discovery is the Stabroek block. It is located approximately 200 kilometers from the Guyanese coast, in waters disputed by Venezuela and has an extension of 26,000 kilometers.

Currently, 450,000 barrels of oil are extracted there daily, says Ricardo Salvador de Toma, adding that “it is also very good quality, light oil.”

The discovery of this block has already had an impact on the Guyanese economy, with a significant increase in the BIP since the beginning of oil extraction. This wealth could continue to increase: if current development continues, Guyana could become one of the largest oil exporters in the world.

At the end of October, the Guyana government gave the green light to drill in its waters to eight foreign-owned oil companies that had participated in tenders: TotalEnergies, based in France, and in association with Qatar Energy and Malaysia’s Petronas; Nigeria-based International Group Investment Inc; the American capital companies Liberty Petroleum Corporation, Hess and ExxonMobil; to China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and to the Guyanese company SISPRO Inc. These concessions are not recognized by Venezuela.

According to Ricardo Salvador de Toma, the final agreement of COP28, which calls on countries to abandon fossil fuels, adds even more tension to the situation: “Companies will now try to extract the maximum amount of oil in the shortest time possible”.

(ers)