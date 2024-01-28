A German court sentences a Latvian citizen to 13 years in prison for killing a Swiss

#German #court #sentences #Latvian #citizen #years #prison #killing #Swiss

A German court found a man previously convicted of murder guilty of murdering a Swiss man.

The accused pleaded guilty to the crime at the court hearing, but did not explain his motive. The prosecutor demanded that the man be punished with imprisonment for 14 years, while the defense argued for 11.5 years in prison.

“We would have come to the same conclusion even without the accused’s confession,” the judge said. Based on the evidence, there was no doubt of guilt, he said.

The facts of the case date back to June 8 of last year. According to the indictment, the Latvian, who was staying in Germany as a guest worker, hit the victim on the head with a log.

A Swiss man living in St. Gallen had set up a temporary settlement on the banks of the Rhine at Jesteten, near the Swiss border. He had wanted to spend the night there in a hammock.

“Apollo.lv” previously reported that on December 11, 2023, a trial was initiated against a 39-year-old Latvian citizen for a murder committed in Jesteten, Germany, in June of this year – he hit a Swiss citizen with a heavy block.

The 39-year-old Latvian hit him eight times with a heavy block.

It is known that the alleged perpetrator killed another person in 2005, for which he served a prison sentence in Latvia until 2015. After that, he came to Germany as a migrant worker and briefly worked at a construction site in Jesteten.