A German trading giant went bankrupt

German shopping giant Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof (GKK) announced today that it has asked the court in Essen to declare bankruptcy, affecting dozens of sites and the work of 15,000 employees. This is the third time this has happened in the last less than 4 years, and this time the reason is the collapse of the Austrian group Signa, which owns the store chain.

Galeria is the most famous retailer, but amid the property crisis in Europe, it is forced to look for a new owner. Signa had promised to invest 200 million euros in the chain of department stores, but this will obviously not happen, commented “”. The group asked the court to declare it bankrupt in December, when its debts reached about 5 billion euros. Founder Rene Benko was removed from the Forbes list of the world’s billionaires.

Galeria currently has 92 sites and, after a second bankruptcy in 2022, has agreed a restructuring and divestment plan with 40 stores, the last 18 of which will be closed by the end of this month. According to the plan approved in March 2023, Signa was supposed to help, but the problems coming from that direction turned out to be too great. Negotiations with potential new investors have already begun, the retail chain announced.

According to DPA, it is not yet clear what the latest events mean for the employees. The Federal Employment Agency covers 3 months of the benefits for them, and the previous two times the state invested a total of 680 million euros from stabilization funds. Under the last failed bankruptcy plan, the state would have gotten back a small portion of those funds.

After the appointment of a temporary administrator, the company should continue to operate. It is his duty to assess whether the requirements for declaring bankruptcy have been met and whether the costs of this procedure have been paid before it is opened.