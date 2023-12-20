A gift for Donald Tusk’s government. Borrowing will be much cheaper

#gift #Donald #Tusks #government #Borrowing #cheaper

4.97 percent — these are the profitability (later the equivalent of the interest paid from our taxes for bond buyers) Polish 10-year treasury bonds in Wednesday’s quotations. The first downward break of five percent occurred on Tuesday, but the close of the day was then again above this threshold. On Wednesday, however, it seems that the ratings want to settle at the levels with the top four.

In December, yields dropped by 0.53 percentage points. To show the scale of the phenomenon, if the interest rate on the entire State Treasury debt dropped by this much, then the savings could amount to PLN 7 billion annually on interest payments. In 2024 alone, the government must borrow over PLN 420 billion gross (and probably more after new spending plans), so a saving of 0.53 percentage points. on interest will result in PLN 2.2 billion in annual savings in expenses. And since September, the yield of Polish ten-year bonds has fallen by as much as 0.93 percentage points.

Profitability of Polish 10-year bonds | Stooq.pl

The earlier increase in interest rates on the wave of inflation and interest rate increases resulted in this year until October the cost of debt servicing amounted to PLN 45 billion, or 8.8%. state expenditure, while a year ago in the same period it was PLN 24 billion and 6%. expenses. In current year already 9.5 percent taxes paid by Poles was used to repay the debt.

Interestingly, the recent decline in the yield of our bonds continues, and the new government has only just announced an increase in the already large budget deficit. The minus will amount to PLN 180 billion, not PLN 165 billion as in the act prepared during the PiS government, which means it will be PLN 15 billion larger. The new costs introduced by the new government are expected to amount to PLN 40-45 billion, so, like his predecessors, many expenses will apparently be transferred outside the budget, although Minister Domański talks about looking for savings, among others. in the form of unfreezing energy prices from mid-year. If this is the situation, why are yields falling? Is the assessment of Donald Tusk’s government so good even before he started ruling seriously?

This is about something else. Inflation is falling around the world and interest rate cuts are expected. As a result, soon new bonds of economic powers will be sold with lower interest than before. And since those bonds will pay less, Polish bonds will also benefit, especially since the zloty is strong, so foreign investors do not risk much by buying Polish debt.

The yield on German 10-year government bonds, called Bunds, fell by 0.48 percentage points in December and by 0.89 percentage points since September. so almost as much as Polish bonds (0.53 percentage points and 0.93 percentage points, respectively). This is already a trend that precedes the expected decisions of central banks. What will save our public finances?

Author: Jacek Frączyk, journalist of Business Insider Polska