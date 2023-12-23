A gift under the Christmas tree. See when you have to pay tax

#gift #Christmas #tree #pay #tax

Whether you have to pay tax on a gift, e.g. an expensive Christmas gift, depends on:

It is also important what gifts (of what value) we received from the same person in the last five years. Currently, even a car received from your immediate family may be tax-free.

What are the rules for settling donations?



Christmas gifts are, in the light of tax regulations, donations. First of all, you need to look at how much you can donate tax-free, i.e. how much is the tax-free amount. These amounts (there are three) are effective from July 1 2023 increased. As long as we do not receive a donation that exceeds the free allowance limit, we do not need to do anything, even report donations to the tax office.

Importantly, we do not only look at the value of the gift we received for Christmas in December 2023, but at the value of all gifts, i.e. donations from one person over the last five years. We add up these values ​​and check whether they exceed the limit.

If donations exceed the limit, the excess over the tax-free amount must be taxed, i.e. the tax must be calculated, a declaration must be submitted and the tax must be paid to the account of the tax office.

If your donations added up over five years do not exceed the limit, you don’t need to do anything.

What are the current donation limits?



From July 1, 2023, the tax-free amounts are:

36 thousand PLN 120 if the buyer is included in tax group I

if the buyer is included in tax group I 27 thousand PLN 90 if the buyer is included in tax group II and

if the buyer is included in tax group II and 5 thousand PLN 733 if the buyer is included in tax group III

In accordance with the provisions of the Inheritance and Donation Tax Act:

to tax group I includes: spouse, descendants (children, i.e. son, daughter, as well as grandchildren), ascendants (mother, father, grandmother, grandfather), stepson, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, siblings, stepfather, stepmother and parents-in-law

includes: spouse, descendants (children, i.e. son, daughter, as well as grandchildren), ascendants (mother, father, grandmother, grandfather), stepson, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, siblings, stepfather, stepmother and parents-in-law to tax group II we include: descendants of siblings (e.g. children of a sister or brother), siblings of parents, descendants and spouses of stepchildren, spouses of siblings and siblings of spouses, spouses of siblings of spouses, spouses of other descendants

we include: descendants of siblings (e.g. children of a sister or brother), siblings of parents, descendants and spouses of stepchildren, spouses of siblings and siblings of spouses, spouses of siblings of spouses, spouses of other descendants to tax group III we include: other buyers, i.e unrelated people

In practice, if a Christmas gift from the closest person (from group I) does not exceed PLN 36,000. PLN 120 (after adding up gifts from the last five years)then it is not taxed.

However, an expensive gift, e.g. worth PLN 10,000 PLN from a non-related person, the recipient will have to pay tax.

Let us add that there is also the so-called zero tax group, which includes: spouse, descendants, ascendants, stepson, siblings, stepfather and stepmother. In other words, group zero includes almost all people from tax group I. We do not include in-laws.

Importantly, in the case of donations received from taxpayers from the zero group, tax exemption may be applied (pursuant to Article 4a of the Inheritance and Donation Tax Act).

For example, if a parent wants to give their child e.g. PLN 500,000. PLN for the purchase of an apartment, the son/daughter will not pay tax on such a donation, if two conditions are met:

the money will be transferred to the recipient’s account son/daughter or donated by postal order

son/daughter or — the recipient (son/daughter) will report the purchase of money to the head of the tax office within six months from the date of purchase (receipt of the money)

It should be remembered that if we want to apply tax exemption to a cash donation (pursuant to Article 4a of the Inheritance and Donation Tax Act), cash cannot be transferred from hand to hand. The only way to transfer cash is by postal order. However, it is best to do it by bank transfer or credit union.

Author: Łukasz Zalewski, journalist of the legal department of Business Insider Polska