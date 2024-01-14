A gigantic change in Germany. The bubble burst. “They have no hope anymore”

#gigantic #change #Germany #bubble #burst #hope #anymore

2024 may be the year of collapse of the construction industry for the German economy. Economic Research Institute (DIW) and Economic Research Institute (IFO) published data that proves the crisis in the construction industry and even heralds its deepening to catastrophic proportions.

German construction worker on the edge

Firstly, the economic situation in construction has reached its lowest level in history. According to the IFO institute, in December it was at -56.8 points, which is the worst result since 1991, when the analyzes began. Secondly, spending on housing construction is expected to fall by 3.4% this year. Reducing the number of apartments being built will deepen the housing gap, which already amounts to 550,000 across the Odra River. premises.

Extremely weak expectations prove that construction companies have no hope left. The prospects for 2024 are bleak, commented IFO analyst Klaus Wohlrabe on the results, quoted by the German Business Insider.

Surveys conducted among 500 companies specializing in housing construction leave no doubt – more than half of the surveyed enterprises do not have the appropriate number of orders.

The director of the Association of the German Construction Industry confirms that the problem is serious. In his opinion the federal budget will most likely not include any additional funds for the development of housing construction. This means that – despite the shortage of apartments available for purchase – in many cities their number on the market will decrease even more.

The German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) is equally pessimistic in its forecasts.

This year, the construction volume will probably decline even more than last year, experts predict.

They emphasize that forecasts for 2025 also do not look optimistic.

Developers assumed that interest rates would remain low

The problems of the German construction industry result from overly optimistic assumptions. As Uwe Schmitz, president of the Franconia development company, explains in an interview with “Die Welt”, many of his industry colleagues believed that interest rates would remain low for years. Meanwhile, a sudden increase in inflation forced central banks to react sharply. Material prices and labor costs also increased. This drove up prices.

The market for affordable rental apartments, where normal earners should spend no more than 30%. income, is practically dead, he said.

Uwe Schmitz also pointed out that the industry’s problems will translate into lower tax revenues to the budget.

The problems of the German construction industry are confirmed by a series of bankruptcies. The reason is the changing environment. Low interest rates for years – just like in Poland – favored the boom, and apartments sold without any problems. High interest rates and high costs have caused demand for housing to plummet.

Michael Voigtländer, a real estate expert at the German Economic Institute, warned in the fall that some companies “sell one tenth of what they sold a few years ago.”

The bubble burst, prices dropped

From the consumers’ point of view, the consequences of what is happening on the market can bring smiles through tears. Prices are clearly falling. As Pekao bank notes in its analysis, by 2022, the “bubble inflating” in the housing market took place. Zero interest rates had a major impact on this.

Currently German the real estate market is increasingly feeling the effects of the decision of the European Central Bank, which raised interest rates to 4.5%. However, bankruptcies of construction companies and cuts in employment in the industry resulted in a decline in real estate prices.

In the third quarter of 2023, prices in Germany fell by 10.2%. compared to the same period of the previous year. However, if we took into account the largest German cities and narrowed the scope of properties to the most popular ones, the decline was deeper. One- and two-family houses went down by nearly 13 percent, and apartments by over 9 percent.

Konstantin Kholodin from the German Institute for Economic Research confirmed in an interview with that the German real estate market is facing a gigantic change.

In Germany, we were dealing with a speculative bubble until 2022. One of the largest in the last half century. However, prices are falling and the bubble has burst, he said.

The situation of the real estate market also has a political dimension. Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to fill the housing gap. The pace of housing construction was to reach 400,000. annually. The latest forecasts indicate that in 2024 this promise will not be fulfilled even half.

Tomasz Narkun, investor and real estate market analyst, confirmed during a recent visit to the “Newsroom” program that the situation across the Oder River is unprecedented.

– Germany is struggling with the biggest construction recession this century. The key issue here is the cost. The cost of construction has already reached the ceiling and the market is no longer able to accept the price level. I think the same thing may await us in Poland, he said.

Developers have greatly limited construction. It is simply not profitable for them to build. Due to high interest rates, the market has reached the limit of purchasing power. And it all fell apart. Nothing sells, he explained.

“Mieszkanie Plus” in German?

The German construction industry expects the government to launch special credit lines and stimulate the housing market. Actions in this regard could be taken by the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau – Reconstruction Bank.

KfW should launch cheap programs that would compensate for the problem of high interest rates. This would be a lever for the industry and an opportunity to get the crisis-ridden housing construction industry back on track, says Dr. Andreas Mattner, president of the industry organization Zentraler Immobilien Ausschuss, quoted by Bloomberg.

However, there are no plans to launch preferential loans yet.

