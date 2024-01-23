A gigantic thing is hidden under the Vatican, St. Peter’s Basilica was built on it

#gigantic #hidden #Vatican #Peters #Basilica #built

St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican is one of the most famous buildings in the world, visited by millions every year, often to hear Pope Francis’ words also in the square in front of the basilica. The number one church of the Roman Catholic Church, its dimensions are also dazzling, as it can accommodate 60,000 people. and tradition holds that the gigantic building was built on the tomb of St. Peter. Its internal length is 211.5 meters and its height is 132.5 meters. Its floor area is approximately 150 square meters. and thus the iconic building of the Vatican can claim the title of the church with the largest interior in the world.

The current basilica was started to be built in the 16th century on the site of the old Roman basilica of St. Peter. It is interesting that many great artists of the time participated in the design, for example the dome was designed by the world-famous Michelangelo. However, the final design of the church was not realized according to Michelangelo’s plans, the building ended up not having a Greek but a Latin cross floor plan, which we can still admire today.

The square was built later, it was an important aspect that the Pope was clearly visible from all parts of the site. The square was built to accommodate 100,000 people anyway.

Anyway, today’s Vatican area was a popular location in Rome, the luxurious palaces of the nobles lined up here. What’s more, Caligula also had a stone circus built here, where gladiator fights were held, and it was also one of the sad sites of the Christian persecutions. and according to tradition, St. Peter also died here, and his tomb is also located here. So the remains of this stone circus can be found under the Vatican basilica.

What’s more, there was an obelisk in the circus that came from Egypt in the first century, it can be seen today erected in the square in front of the basilica.

Here is a sensational little recording of how St. Peter’s Basilica was built in the Vatican, how the building developed over the centuries:

