A girl tragically ends her life by jumping from the 26th floor of one of the famous hotels in Cairo (details)

#girl #tragically #ends #life #jumping #26th #floor #famous #hotels #Cairo #details

From the 26th floor of one of the famous hotels on the Nile Corniche in Cairo, a girl jumped to end her life in a tragic way, and the Public Prosecution moved to the accident site to conduct the necessary inspections.

A girl ends her life from the 26th floor of a hotel

The prosecution requested the seizure of the surveillance cameras to ensure whether they captured pictures of the incident or not. It also ordered the summoning of the director of administrative security at the hotel at the scene of the incident, and the seizure of the girl’s job file, as it was found that she worked at the hotel at the scene of the incident.

Public Prosecution decisions

Initial investigations showed that the girl is 22 years old and holds a bachelor’s degree in tourism and hotels.

The body was transferred by the prosecution to the Zeinhom morgue, to examine it and confirm the causes of death. The prosecution requested supplementary investigations by the security services and summoning eyewitnesses to hear their testimony, in addition to summoning the girl’s family.

Supporting mentally ill patients

It is worth noting that the state is working to provide support for psychiatric patients through more than one entity, and a hotline to help those who have psychological problems or a desire to commit suicide, most notably the hotline of the General Secretariat of Mental Health, at the Ministry of Health and Population, to receive psychological inquiries and psychological support, and to support those wishing to commit suicide. , through numbers 08008880700, 0220816831, throughout the day. The National Council for Mental Health has also designated a hotline to receive psychological inquiries 20818102.

Also Read:  Rain kills 60 people in three months in Huambo -

The Egyptian Fatwa House confirmed that suicide is a major sin and a crime against the soul and the law, and the one who commits suicide is not an infidel, and the guilt of this crime should not be minimized, nor should one find justifications and create a state of sympathy for this matter, but rather deal with it as a psychological illness that can be treated through… Specialists.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Natural medicine gains ground as a sustainable option
Natural medicine gains ground as a sustainable option
Posted on
Pablo Escobar’s hand reached Szentendre
Pablo Escobar’s hand reached Szentendre
Posted on
Jumbo CEO uses the strongest means to reduce grocery prices | Economy
Jumbo CEO uses the strongest means to reduce grocery prices | Economy
Posted on
Astronauts Expose Unusual Scents in Space
Astronauts Expose Unusual Scents in Space
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News