A golden age for vaccines? “There are no new discoveries, it is above all the culmination of long-term research” – Libération

#golden #age #vaccines #discoveries #culmination #longterm #research #Libération

The Covid-19 pandemic in FrancedossierAccording to Jean-Daniel Lelièvre, immunologist and vaccination specialist, research to find vaccines against Covid-19 has made it possible to bring years of work to fruition and has benefited the fight against other pathologies .

A second vaccine against malaria, one against chikungunya, against dengue fever, against bronchiolitis, not to mention the hopes surrounding therapeutic vaccines, against cancer, particularly of the pancreas… The year 2023 was the scene of major advances in the research sector. Jean-Daniel Lelièvre, immunologist and vaccination specialist, looks back for Libération behind the scenes of such a prolific year.

How can we explain this unprecedented acceleration in research around vaccines in 2023?

There is very significant vaccination activity this year but when we look more closely, there are no new things that we have discovered in 2023. It is above all the culmination of long-term research since several years, which materialized with the vaccine against Covid-19, and which now makes it possible to perhaps reach other vaccines more quickly. Indeed, apart from the one against chikungunya, all the others are based on technologies similar to those present in the vaccine against Covid-19. Several examples: the vaccine developed by Novavax is notably the realization of all the research on adjuvants [substance ajoutée pour intensifier la réponse immunitaire, ndlr]. Until a few years ago, only one was used: aluminum. Since then, there must have been six or seven. And it is the new malaria vaccine which has benefited from this research since it is composed of the same adjuvant developed by Novavax.

The vaccine against bronchiolitis – an infection caused by RSV – has made it possible to advance research on the structure of the antigen – that is to say the protein against which we want to induce an immune response. This is a vaccine that researchers have been working on since the 1960s, but it was just before the pandemic that we managed to develop a particular form of the RSV envelope protein, which is much more immunogenic. This research carried out with the RSV vaccine has been transposed to the anti-Covid-19 vaccine. Thus, the most effective ones put on the market during the pandemic, namely those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, by Moderna or by Novavax, are based on the use of the famous Spike protein, in pre-fusion form. Knowledge which, in turn, fueled research into the RSV vaccine. Latest example, the new dengue vaccine from the Takeda laboratory uses technology based on the use of a viral vector, developed by AstraZeneca during the pandemic.

The pandemic also brought messenger RNA technology to the forefront, whose pioneers Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine this year. How is this a revolution?

This is a major contribution to the field of vaccination, a revolution even, but it does not solve everything. Vaccination with messenger RNA is very interesting for a primary vaccination. But is this the best solution for vaccinations every winter, such as against the flu or against Covid-19? It’s not sure. Because the type of antibody that will be induced may not be optimal in the long term. Maybe protein vaccines [qui contiennent un petit composant de l’agent pathogène] will be more interesting. This is what we call the “heterologous prime boost”, that is to say that to be as efficient as possible, you must be vaccinated and revaccinated with different vaccines. Finally, on the side of prophylactic vaccines [qui préviennent la maladie], messenger RNA vaccines compete with many others. Where they currently have no competitors and where they present the most promising avenues is in therapeutic vaccines. [qui induisent une réponse immunitaire contre un agent infectieux déjà présent dans l’organisme ou contre des cellules cancéreuses]such as against AIDS or cancer, which could emerge within a few years.

Beyond scientific innovation, has the Covid-19 pandemic not also brought to light the economic and political issues surrounding vaccines, which could have played a crucial role in their current development?

The political world realized that the economic benefits were enormous and that investing in a vaccine could generate fourteen times what you invested. Yes, there is also an undeniable strategic and political advantage: the one who has vaccines in the face of a pandemic will have fairly strong power over the rest of the other countries. But the biggest issue remains public health. Neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular problems, diabetes which is exploding, cancers… It is obvious that the health problems are major. Especially today, with developments due to climate change.

In Ile-de-France, the first case of indigenous dengue fever was recorded. We know that in the years to come, dengue and chikungunya will arrive in our latitudes. And to defend ourselves against these infections, we have very few molecules. Having vaccines will therefore become something important. This is why in France, a large institute which will be called France Vaccin is in the making. By bringing together a very large number of players, it aims to provide France with research structures, as we can have in other countries, notably in the United States or the United Kingdom. But at present, we do not know how much it will be funded. 50 million euros? 500 million? 1 billion ? France has ambitions in this area: the amount of funding allocated tomorrow must match these.