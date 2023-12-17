A great ethnologist clarifies ‘what is the name of Romania in the ‘secret language’ in Bulgaria’ – News by sources

Gheorghiță Ciocioi, ethnologist, publicist (member of the Union of Professional Journalists from Romania) and Romanian translator, PhD in Philology from the University of Bucharest, explains, on his Facebook account, “What is the name of Romania in the “secret language” in Bulgaria”.

“It can be heard in several areas of the neighboring country, being recorded by Bulgarian academic dictionaries. The name of Romania is Kacemakliata. In translation: Mămăligia.

That we are/were big consumers of polenta, is clear not only for the countries of the Balkans.

Bulgarians call polenta with a Turkish term: “kaceamak”. In Turkish, “kaçamak” is formed from “kaç”, which is related to fuga/ the verb to flee, and the ending “(a)mak”, present in several Turkish words, most often having the meaning of food, product, food. Therefore, something prepared on the run, a porridge cooked in 8-10 minutes.

That the Vlachs/Romanians are considered by the Bulgarians to be “mămăligari” is therefore not news. In “precise terms”, however: arriving in Bulgarian restaurants, the Romanians are sometimes called “kacemaceari”, writes Ciocioi.

