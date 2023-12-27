A great legend of Loko Plovdiv has passed away!

#great #legend #Loko #Plovdiv #passed

At the age of 77, one of the great legends of Lokomotiv and Plovdiv football died. Todor Ivanov left this world on Father’s Day – January 26. Ivanov moved to the star team of the black and whites from the 70s with his teammates and friends Stancho Bonchev, Iliya Bekyarov, Asen Balabanov. He was one of the great favorites of the aesthetes from the second floor of the Big House and an invariable partner in Loko’s attack next to Hristo Bonev and Gocho Vasilev.

Bate Totko, as he was known to Plovdiv fans from a more football-oriented time, was also popular with the nickname “the murderous left-hander”. was one of the brightest figures of the Plovdiv derby in the 70s of the last century, when the Grass Stadium, affectionately called the Big House, was bursting at the seams. And great masters such as Hristo Bonev, Chiko Dermendzhiev, Gocho Vasilev, Georgi Popov (Tumbi) embroidered on the field. One of the heroes of this derby was Todor Ivanov.

Todor Ivanov was born on February 22, 1946 in Dimitrovgrad. As a soldier, he was briefly in CSKA and was posted to Rodopa Smolyan. He joined Lokomotiv in 1971. Runner-up in the 1972/73 season and bronze medalist in the 1973/74 season with the black and whites. He has played 237 games for the club, which ranks him in 8th place in the all-time ranking for this indicator. Todor Ivanov has played 10 matches with the Plovdiv team in the UEFA Cup tournament and scored 2 goals.

For the “B” national team there is 1 match played, for the junior national team up to 21 years old. – 3 matches.

The worship before Todor Ivanov will be on Thursday at 4 pm in the Orthodox Church of Kaloyanovo.

The marica.bg team expresses its condolences to the family and relatives of Todor Ivanov!

Tribute to his memory!