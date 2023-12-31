A great name in the native struggle has died

#great #native #struggle #died

Ivan Angelov, one of the doyens of Bulgarian wrestling and the founder of the wrestling school in Targovishte, died at the age of 93, the native federation reports.

For many years he was an assistant coach in our national teams in freestyle and classical wrestling, an honored master of sports and an honorary citizen of Targovishte.

Hundreds of outstanding wrestlers from this region grew up under his leadership, among them is Said Mustafov, the city’s first Olympic medalist.

Ivan Angelov is also the coach of the men’s team of Svetkavitsa, which has been in the “A” group for almost two decades and established the city as one of the strongest wrestling centers in the country.

In that year, the local hall in Targovishte was named after the well-deserved coach.

The pilgrimage will be on January 2 at 11 a.m. at the Central Cemetery in Targovishte.