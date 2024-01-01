A great name of Ruse football has died

#great #Ruse #football #died

One of Ruse’s greatest football talents, Plamen Petkov – Pacho, died at the age of 56.

“It is with deep sorrow that we learned that on the first day of the new year, the legendary football player Plamen Petkov – Pacho left us. The tragic news was announced by his relatives,” FC Lokomotiv Ruse wrote on Facebook.

He was born on July 10, 1967 and began his football career at FC Lokomotiv Ruse under coach Todor Todorov. Considered even then as one of the greatest talents of the Ruse school, Pacho made his debut in the “B” group with the red-black jersey in 1984, when he was only 17 years old and recorded 39 matches and 9 goals with the “railwaymen” in the second division .

He also played for Dunav, Eter and Rakovski.

Plamen Petkov is one of the footballers from Ruse who recorded the most serious participation in the various youth and youth formations of the national teams of Bulgaria – 26 matches for the youth under 21 with 2 goals, 15 matches for the youth under 20 with 2 goals and 28 U18 match with 4 goals.

At the age of 21 years, 10 months and 6 days, Petkov made his debut for the men’s national team on August 23, 1989 under coach Ivan Vutsov, when he played as a starter for 85 minutes in a friendly against GDR in Erfurt (1:1).

He has a total of three matches with the coat of arms of Bulgaria for men, and four more times he was included in the national team for matches in which he did not record participation in the period 1989-1990.