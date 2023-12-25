A Greek bought the most expensive motorcycle in the world

A Greek became the owner of the most expensive motorcycle in the world, and another buyer is already waiting for his. The price of the luxury vehicle reached 75,000 euros.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini was produced in just 630 units and is considered to be the most expensive motorcycle ever produced. In order to buy it, interested buyers had to go through a process involving both the Ducati dealership and the Lamborghini dealership. The process was not easy, but the Greek collector eventually passed successfully and received the expensive acquisition.

The owner is a well-known businessman living in the northern part of Attica. He collects unique specimens of cars and motorcycles. The Italian model was introduced about a year ago and became the second collaboration between the two companies, the first being the Lamborghini Sian and the Ducati Diavel.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by the Streetfighter V4 S and the Lamborghini Huracan STO. It is equipped with a 1103 cc engine and weighs 178 kg (dry). The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will be limited to just 630 units, and the one that arrived in Greece is number 617.

The impressive green model was delivered to the owner after a special procedure carried out by Ducati employees at the Greek dealership. The presentation took place in the presence of the owner, who is a collector of rare Ducatis, having owned others produced in limited quantities.

