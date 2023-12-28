A guest came to him and he presented him as prey to a tiger!! A video causes an uproar of a young man shooting a tiger at one of his friends in his home

#guest #presented #prey #tiger #video #uproar #young #man #shooting #tiger #friends #home

A suspicious and controversial incident was documented in a video circulating on social media platforms, which caused a huge uproar among people. This is because this clip includes a person’s life being endangered by his friend.

In the video, a young man was inside a large palace with a tiger sitting on the ground in front of him. However, in a sudden moment, the person holding the tiger released it towards this young man and he began running after him throughout the palace, and the young man had no choice but to try to escape from it and get away.

Although the young man’s smile did not leave his face, the video caused him to launch a violent attack on the photographer, who was supposed to be his friend. This is because with this act, which took place within the context of sarcasm and joking, he endangered a person’s life and almost killed him.

Some observers also pointed out that what the tiger’s owner did is forbidden by law and is supposed to be punished by law. This is because if a person has a weak heart, he may end his life.

But on the other hand, a group of people received the clip with a state of fun and sarcasm, stressing that the tiger did not want to prey on him. Rather, it was very clear that he was just playing; This is because if he wanted to prey, he would have done so without the need for that chase.

