A helicopter intervened in Jasná, a man remained motionless on the ground after falling on a snowboard

On Saturday afternoon, air rescuers intervened in the Jasná ski resort after reporting a serious injury to a snowboarder.

As Air – Transport Europe spokeswoman Zuzana Hopjaková told Info.sk, the 49-year-old man remained motionless on the ground after falling on a snowboard.

“The mountain rescuers present immediately started cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which was successful,” said Hopjaková. “Subsequently, after the helicopter landed directly at the scene of the accident, the doctor took the patient under his care.”

The doctor provided emergency medical care to the patient. The snowboarder with a serious head injury was eventually airlifted to the FD Roosevelt University Hospital in Banská Bystrica.