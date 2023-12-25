A historic construction site 30 meters above the ground

#historic #construction #site #meters #ground

Friborg » In the beginning, there was nothing. Just one river, the Sarine. Then, a suspension bridge, replaced in 1924 by a concrete bridge: the Zaehringen bridge, which made Friborg shine far and wide. Today, the monument is getting a makeover, a century after its construction. Formerly owned by the canton, it has belonged to the city of Friborg since 2014. The ongoing maintenance work follows studies carried out to determine the state of conservation of the structure. A budget of 9.2 million francs was allocated to carry out the first stage of the project.

Preserve History

Suspended under the vaults, around thirty meters high, platforms accommodate the workers. You have to climb around fifteen floors on the adjoining scaffolding to achieve this: “The main work to be carried out on this site is the repair of the vaults of the upper deck,” explains Frederico Domingues, collaborator at the MGI engineers office. The renovations