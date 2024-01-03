A huge fine from the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection for T-Mobile

#huge #fine #Office #Competition #Consumer #Protection #TMobile

As stated in the Office’s announcement, these are the operator’s advertisements with the slogan “1,200 GB free for a year”, which – according to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection – were misleading to consumers. To take advantage of the offer, the consumer had to top up the card with a minimum amount of PLN 35 every month. After a year, the amount he had to top up his card would be PLN 420. However, this information was written in small font at the very bottom of the ad.

– Advertising slogans are designed to attract the consumer’s attention so that they are remembered and encourage them to purchase the advertised service. As a rule, the advertising message must be short, concise and clear. However, this does not authorize entrepreneurs to use false advertising. The consumer has the right to expect that the presented offer is fair and does not contain any catches – says the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, Tomasz Chróstny.

Over PLN 25 million in fines



For violating the collective interests of consumers, the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection imposed a fine of over PLN 25 million on T-Mobile Polska. (PLN 25,623,957).

Information about the decision of the President of the Office will be published on the T-Mobile Polska website and will appear on the operator’s social media profiles. It will be in two language versions: Polish and Ukrainian, because consumers speaking this language were also misled.

The decision is not final and the operator may appeal to the court.