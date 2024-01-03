A huge fine from the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection for T-Mobile

#huge #fine #Office #Competition #Consumer #Protection #TMobile

As stated in the Office’s announcement, these are the operator’s advertisements with the slogan “1,200 GB free for a year”, which – according to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection – were misleading to consumers. To take advantage of the offer, the consumer had to top up the card with a minimum amount of PLN 35 every month. After a year, the amount he had to top up his card would be PLN 420. However, this information was written in small font at the very bottom of the ad.

– Advertising slogans are designed to attract the consumer’s attention so that they are remembered and encourage them to purchase the advertised service. As a rule, the advertising message must be short, concise and clear. However, this does not authorize entrepreneurs to use false advertising. The consumer has the right to expect that the presented offer is fair and does not contain any catches – says the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, Tomasz Chróstny.

Over PLN 25 million in fines

For violating the collective interests of consumers, the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection imposed a fine of over PLN 25 million on T-Mobile Polska. (PLN 25,623,957).

Information about the decision of the President of the Office will be published on the T-Mobile Polska website and will appear on the operator’s social media profiles. It will be in two language versions: Polish and Ukrainian, because consumers speaking this language were also misled.

The decision is not final and the operator may appeal to the court.

Also Read:  Puglia on the national throne

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live – Flooding. Governor of East Flanders: Situation remains alarming • Station area in Liedekerke under water, E40 entrances and exits virtually inaccessible – De Morgen
Live – Flooding. Governor of East Flanders: Situation remains alarming • Station area in Liedekerke under water, E40 entrances and exits virtually inaccessible – De Morgen
Posted on
Hamas Open to Single Palestinian Government Over Gaza-West Bank
Hamas Open to Single Palestinian Government Over Gaza-West Bank
Posted on
Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January
Sonae closes Go Natural supermarkets until the end of January
Posted on
Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024
Square Enix will continue to aggressively push AI in 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News