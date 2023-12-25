A huge Russian military success, the Ukrainians shade the Russian announcement

“What is no less important is that it was possible to push the line of Ukrainian artillery significantly further back, westward from Donetsk, and this allows us to defend the latter more effectively,” Sojgu said.

The head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized that the capture of Marjinka reduces the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian forces, while it opens up additional opportunities for Russian troops to act on this front.

According to Sojgu, in the last nine years, the Ukrainian army has turned the city, located only five kilometers southwest of Donetsk, into a real fortress, building underground passages under it. “In practically every street, well-fortified and adequately protected from air and artillery strikes, artillery positions, bunkers and a complicated network of underground tunnels were built. Thanks to the determination of our soldiers, we took the fortress,” he added.

The Ukrainian army denied the Russian announcement.

Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Stupun said that “it is not appropriate to talk about the occupation of Marjinka”. “Our forces are in the city,” he added.

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenko, who visited St. Petersburg earlier in the day, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is slowly beginning to see the need for a political settlement.

“I believe that this is the opportunity (to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine in 2024). We will work more closely with the Kyiv leadership so that they understand that this is their only chance. If they don’t take it, it will be a complete collapse,” Lukasenka said.

“Today this (recognition) has also reached the politicians. The soldiers always try to put pressure (on them) because they see the situation. The pressure is very strong. Based on Zelensky’s press conferences, you must have noticed that he also started to understand this,” he added. the president of Belarus.

