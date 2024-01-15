A huge, thousands-year-old city was discovered, and our previous knowledge was overturned

#huge #thousandsyearold #city #discovered #previous #knowledge #overturned

The remains of a giant city built about 2,500 years ago were discovered under the lush vegetation in the Amazon region, in the eastern part of Ecuador, BBC News reported.

The researchers said that the houses and squares of the city that once stood in the valley of the Upano River were connected by a dizzying network of roads and canals. The settlement was built on the fertile soil of a volcanic mountain, but presumably the volcano also caused its destruction.

According to scientists, the discovery of the ruins of the big city can rewrite our knowledge of the indigenous cultures of the time.

“Professor Stephen Rostain @CNRS says he was warned against this research at the start of his career because scientists believed no ancient groups had lived in the Amazon. ‘But I’m very stubborn, so I did it anyway.’” @BBCWorld — ?️ryce N.Y. Chinault (@BryceTheNoble) January 13, 2024

Professor Stephen Rostain, director of research at France’s National Center for Scientific Research, who led the archaeological research, said the discovered city is “older than any other Amazonian site we know” and the picture it provides could change our understanding of Amazonian societies.

“Most people imagine small groups, probably naked, living in huts in the clearings, but at the same time

the discovery shows that early humans lived in complex urban societies”

– said the co-author of the study, Antoine Dorison.

According to archaeologists, the city, which was built 2,500 years ago, was inhabited for about a thousand years. It is difficult to determine how many inhabitants it may have had, but scientists believe that tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, could have lived there.

The researchers mapped the city from an airplane using laser sensors (LIDAR technology) and conducted excavations in an area of ​​about 300 square kilometers. With the radar, under the lush vegetation, they found six thousand rectangular platforms, 2-3 meters high, measuring 20 x 10 meters. The structures stood in groups of 3-6 units around a central square.

According to archaeologists, most of the buildings served as residences, but there were also ceremonial buildings.

The buildings were connected by straight roads and paths, and a 25-kilometer-long road was also found. According to Dorison, the discovery of the road network was the biggest surprise of the excavation.

Researchers first found evidence of the city’s existence in the 1970s, but after 25 years of research, this is the first time a thorough excavation has been carried out.

José Iriarte, a scientist from the University of Exeter who participated in the research, emphasized that it is necessary to imagine a civilization as well organized as that of the Maya, but with completely different architecture, land use and pottery. As he added: some details of the discovery are “unique in South America”, for example the octagonal and quadrangular structures standing in groups.

Pits and hearths were found on the platforms, as well as jars, grinding stones and burnt seeds. The Kilamope and Upano people living there were mainly engaged in agriculture. People ate corn and sweet potatoes and drank a kind of sweet beer.

