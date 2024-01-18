A humble Egyptian fruit that protects against several diseases: constipation disappears in moments, blood pressure and cholesterol are under control, and the eyes are safe – the natural treatment for kidney stones!

#humble #Egyptian #fruit #protects #diseases #constipation #disappears #moments #blood #pressure #cholesterol #control #eyes #safe #natural #treatment #kidney #stones

Egyptian mango is famous for its quality, and Ismailia Governorate ranks first in mango cultivation in Egypt, and its original homeland is Southeast Asia and India. Not only does it provide a delicious and exotic taste, but it also has many health benefits. Below are the most prominent health benefits of mango.

Reduces the risk of heart disease

Mangoes are rich in dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals that may help improve heart health. The polyphenols in mango may help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Both are risk factors for heart disease. Mangoes are also a good source of potassium, which can help control blood pressure. High blood pressure is a risk factor for heart disease, so eating potassium-rich foods like mangoes may be beneficial for heart health. Some studies have shown that compounds such as quercetin and mangiferin found in mangoes have anti-inflammatory effects, which helps prevent heart disease.

Treats kidney stones

Mangoes are rich in vitamin B6, and according to an American study, this vitamin reduces the formation of kidney stones, and the potassium found in its fruits also helps in doing so.

Reduces the risk of cancer

The antioxidants and polyphenols found in mango have been shown to have anti-cancer properties by reducing oxidative stress and inhibiting the growth of cancer cells. Some studies have shown that certain compounds found in mangos, such as lupeol and quercetin, may have anti-tumor properties. These compounds may help stop the growth of cancer cells and prevent them from spreading.

Helps prevent digestive diseases

Mangoes are a good source of fiber, which may help improve digestive health and reduce the risk of digestive diseases such as constipation, inflammatory bowel disease, and colorectal cancer. Mangoes contain digestive enzymes such as amylase and protease, which can help break down carbohydrates and proteins in the digestive system. It can help improve digestion and absorption of nutrients. Mangoes contain prebiotic fibers such as pectin, which may help maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

Treats constipation. Mango contains a lot of water and dietary fiber, which may in turn help solve digestive problems such as constipation and diarrhea. Some studies found that adults with chronic constipation who ate mango daily had reduced symptoms of the condition.

Reduces the risk of inflammatory diseases

Mangoes contain compounds such as mangiferin and quercetin, which have anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce the risk of inflammatory diseases such as arthritis and asthma.

Reduces the risk of eye diseases

Mangoes are rich in vitamin A which is important for eye health. Vitamin A may help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases. In addition, mangoes are a good source of carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds are important for eye health as they can help protect the eye from damage caused by blue light and oxidative stress.

In addition, mangoes contain a variety of antioxidants such as vitamin C and polyphenols. These antioxidants can help protect eye cells from damage caused by free radicals that may lead to eye diseases.