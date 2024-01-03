A hundred thousand tons and extremely deadly – America is assigning a new task to the world’s largest warship

#thousand #tons #extremely #deadly #America #assigning #task #worlds #largest #warship

Commissioned in 2017, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is returning to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia, following its first combat deployment. With its departure, the USS Eisenhower will remain the only American aircraft carrier in the region.

The US Navy is recalling the world’s largest warship, which sent after the October 7 attack by Hamas to the eastern Mediterranean. All this took place because America is reassessing its global military needs, reports CNN.

The USS Gerald R. Ford is an aircraft carrier after his first combat deployment returning to Norfolk, Virginia, homeport. The ship It was put into military service in 2017as the flagship of the US Navy's new carrier class.

In a region that has been dominated for a long time, American dominance can be questioned – could Taiwan also slip out of the hands of the USA?

It can be a much more expensive “fun” for America if it does not invest sufficient energy and money in keeping close to itself the small islands that are particularly important for the security of the region.

The 100,000-ton warship, with a contingent of F/A-18 Super Hornet jet fighters on board, arrived on the shores of Israel in the days following the terrorist attack by Hamas that claimed more than 1,200 lives, in order to strengthen the regional deterrence and defense position of the United States, according to the US State Department. . Washington emphasized that despite the departure of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the US Navy maintains extensive capabilities in both the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

With its departure, however, the USS Eisenhower will remain the only American aircraft carrier in the region, while tensions continue to rise in the Red Sea due to attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen against commercial shipping.

Since October 7, the Iranian-backed Twenty have launched dozens of attacks on merchant ships under the pretense of acting in solidarity with Hamas and attacking Israeli or Israeli-related targets.

Over the weekend, U.S. forces, including helicopters operating off the USS Eisenhower, clashed with the Houthis for the first time, sinking three of their ships that attacked a merchant ship and opened fire on U.S. helicopters that came to their aid.

„US Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats and killing the crew. The fourth ship fled the area” says the US Central Command statement.

Yemeni Houthi rebels’ small boats attacked a container ship in the Red Sea.

Featured image: The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier (Photo: Andrej Tarfila/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)