A Hungarian aircraft has arrived in Niger

Around 6:00 a.m. this morning, a Hungarian aircraft flew into Niger’s airspace and shortly after landed at the airport of the country’s capital, Niamey, reports Metropol. Metropol’s employees noticed this in Flightradar24, an application that tracks international flights.

The arrival of the Hungarian aircraft in Niger is also interesting because the domestic political situation in Niger is quite difficult at the moment. Our paper also wrote that Niger’s instability could trigger a flood of migrants to Europe, which could be even worse than the events of 2015. Meanwhile, Niger has scrapped security cooperation with the European Union that was meant to fight migration.

