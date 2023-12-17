A Hungarian man was also killed by the Viennese killer hunting the homeless

#Hungarian #man #killed #Viennese #killer #hunting #homeless

2023. december 17. – 21:29

On Monday, December 11, the now 17-year-old man who killed three homeless people, including a Hungarian man, in Vienna in the summer turned himself in to the police, Rtl Híradó reported. The police searched for the murderer for months, and the authorities even set a blood price of ten thousand euros (approx. HUF 4 million).

The young Hungarian victim was sleeping on a bench on the bank of the Danube near Handelskai when his killer stabbed him six times on July 12. The 56-year-old man was later identified by the Viennese authorities based on his tattoos. The killer tried to kill again ten days later, attacking a 51-year-old homeless woman in Venediger-Au-Park. The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries. And on August 9, he reappeared not far from downtown Vienna, stabbing a 55-year-old man living on the street to death.

The head of the Vienna state criminal police said at the press conference of the case that the 17-year-old explained his actions with family problems. He said he was angry at the world and was looking for something to release the built-up tension. According to the Viennese authorities, the young man was a drug addict at the time of the murder, and attacked his victims, who were not chosen by chance, while intoxicated. He wanted them to be alone and unable to defend themselves.

The juvenile killer testified that he regretted killing. According to Rtl’s Híradó, if the authorities judge that he was responsible at the time of the murders – when he was only 16 years old – they can sentence him to a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Due to the sensitivity of the topic, we do not display advertisements in this article.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners