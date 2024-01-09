A Hungarian skier died in Austria after falling 20 meters

#Hungarian #skier #died #Austria #falling #meters

January 9, 2024 – 7:40 p.m

A 68-year-old Hungarian man died while skiing in Austria, reports RTL. The skier was traveling from Hochkart towards Lassing when he took off his skis to continue his descent on foot through the wooded area. While hiking, he fell 20 meters from the cliff face and died.

According to local newspaper reports, mountain rescuers were called from Göstling two hours after the accident, but by the time they found his tracks, they had only found the man’s body.

Civilians also took part in the night rescue operation, and their work was specially thanked by the mountain rescuers and the management of the city of Göstling.

