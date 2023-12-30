A Japanese study reveals the relationship between the condition of the teeth and the human brain! – Al-Shorouk Online

#Japanese #study #reveals #relationship #condition #teeth #human #brain #AlShorouk #Online

A recent Japanese scientific study revealed a close relationship between the condition of the teeth and the human brain, as the supervising experts agreed on the amazing correlation.

In the study, which was published on the Science Alert website, scientists investigated whether oral problems such as gingivitis (gum disease) and tooth loss could increase the risk of neurological disorders such as stroke, Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

According to the results, there is a close connection, especially with atrophy in the hippocampus (which is the part of the brain that controls memory, learning, and emotion). This is an important result, but it is not the first time such a connection has been made.

Sputnik said that last March, an American study conducted on more than 40,000 adults enrolled in the Biobank research project in Britain found that poor oral health is a major risk factor for stroke and dementia.

In a 2019 literature review, another group of researchers concluded that “collectively the experimental results suggest that the relationship between oral health and cognition cannot be underestimated.”

This growing body of research has enormous implications for our understanding of the body and for preventive intervention strategies in public health.

Satoshi Yamaguchi, the lead author of the Japanese study, commented on his findings: “Maintaining healthier teeth without developing gum disease may help protect brain health. Regular visits to the dentist are important for controlling the development of gum disease.”

In other words, simply maintaining a full set of teeth is not enough to stay healthy. We must also keep our mouths free of gum disease, otherwise the brain may bear the cost.

In this context, this means that more than a billion people may be at risk of early cognitive decline due to the condition of their mouths.

What’s worse is that the nature of the relationship between mouth and brain appears to be bidirectional, meaning that cognitive decline tends to lead to poor oral health habits as well.

In fact, neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease can make it difficult to care for your teeth properly. People with cognitive decline may forget to brush their teeth, or may find it difficult to cope with routine trips to the dentist. The result can be a vicious cycle in which cognitive decline leads to a decline in dental standards, which only worsens the condition.

To prevent this growing impact, policymakers and health experts must intervene early to nip the problem in the bud.

By emphasizing the value of brushing, flossing, visiting the dentist, and making healthy dietary choices whenever possible, they can help older people protect their mouths against plaque and bacteria – thus reducing their risk of neurodegenerative diseases.