A joint action of the three Forces in progress

General Lala Monja Delphin Sahivelo, Minister of the Armed Forces.

The fight against insecurity will take a new turn in some time. The army, the national gendarmerie and the national police are in the process of designing a strategy in order to be able to undertake joint action to combat the criminals.

Kidnapping, theft of human organs as well as heinous murder are the main vices which have been plaguing almost the entire territory of the Big Island for some time. Faced with this growing insecurity, the authorities are not left out and intend to act and continue the efforts already undertaken to combat it. A new strategy is being developed to fight more effectively against the increasing cases of insecurity.

General Lala Monja Delphin Sahivelo, Minister of the Armed Forces, announced yesterday at his office in Amparibe that measures will be taken by the Armed Forces and that joint action with the national gendarmerie and the national police will soon be undertaken.

“At the moment, we are in the process of designing a joint strategy with the gendarmerie and the police in order to be able to undertake joint action to fight more effectively against this scourge,” declared the Minister of the Armed Forces yesterday.

Fair trial

At the moment, the Forces are fighting on their own and cases of insecurity are increasing day by day despite the efforts made. This is why it is important for the Defense and Security Forces to synchronize actions in order to be more effective. Note that the fight against insecurity is among the priorities announced by the President of the Republic in the General State Policy presented at the last Council of Ministers.

However, the minister has not yet given details as to the start of the coordinated action with the gendarmes and police officers. What is certain is that the Defense and Security Forces have the desire to seek the appropriate solution for the fight against insecurity.

“The ministry is not going to protect corrupt soldiers.” These are the words of General Delphin Sahivelo when answering questions from journalists on the soldiers allegedly involved in an attack case leading to the murder of the mayor of the rural commune of Andranomiely in the district of Anjozorobe on January 7.

According to investigators, five soldiers are involved in the case and the Ministry of the Armed Forces does not intend to protect them if they prove truly guilty. However, the minister specifies that the matter is in the hands of justice. So, it is at this level that their guilt or not will be proven. Note that they were arrested and investigated by the national gendarmerie, and were brought before the Ankazobe court yesterday.

In any case, General Delphin Sahivelo insisted on the fact that the army does not protect criminals and this is the reason why these soldiers were able to be brought to justice. The ministry gives carte blanche to investigators and the judiciary to handle the case in the most impartial manner, and the army will not interfere with the outcome, but will wait for the court’s verdict.

In order to prove the transparency of the ministry, the number one of the Armed Forces insisted on the fact that if these soldiers could be brought before justice, it is because the papers concerning their arrests were validated by Ampahibe. However, Josoa Rakotoarijaona’s successor explained that at the moment we do not know if the accused are truly guilty, and that is why it is important to wait for the court decision concerning them.

Ravo Andriantsalama