A junior high school student was killed by cutting his neck and an internet celebrity offered to send his “+9 godfather” to a prestigious school with money!Being a classmate of a rich kid – Society – Zhongshi News Network

#junior #high #school #student #killed #cutting #neck #internet #celebrity #offered #send #godfather #prestigious #school #moneyBeing #classmate #rich #kid #Society #Zhongshi #News #Network

An Internet celebrity businessman posted on Facebook today (31st) that the pace of law enforcement is too slow. He has decided to start school in September every year and pay to send his “good friends” to first-class prestigious schools and become classmates with rich and powerful children. (Illustration/shutterstock)

On the 25th, a third-year student from a country in New Taipei Province was slit and died because he bravely stood up, which shocked the society. The “god brother and god sister” involved in the case were immediately searched by PTT and Dcard netizens. Later, the New Taipei District Court also stated that it should be “immediately removed from the shelves.” In order to avoid breaking the law, an Internet celebrity businessman expressed his voice on Facebook and wanted to make a picture and put it on a promotional truck to publish the photos of the “god brother and god sister” involved in the case. He made another shocking statement today (31st), hoping to speed up the If you practice law, you are willing to pay tuition and scholarships, send “+9 buddies” to first-class prestigious schools, and be classmates with rich and powerful children.

Internet celebrity “Small Businessman” posted a post on his Facebook fan page earlier today (31st). He mentioned that because he advocates the concepts of civil disobedience and illegal laws, he will promote public, non-violent and conscience-based illegal behavior. The government changes its unjust policies and actions and is willing to accept the state’s punishment for its illegal behavior.

However, he believes that the campus should be a safe learning environment for students, but a tragedy occurred in which a student’s throat was cut. He saw that the “Children’s Rights Law and Juvenile Affairs Law overly protected the perpetrators”, which made many parents worried and afraid. It shows that this is a problem that everyone has to face together. We have also seen that many parents are sending their children to private schools because of this social incident. There are also “there are also criticisms from moral monsters on the Internet, and I have seen them all.”

The internet celebrity businessman also pointed out that he is not a “high-ranking” person, he is just “fighting violence with violence, so what?” and believes that amending the law is a long road and “if you don’t expect it, there will be no harm.” If you take to the streets to protest, it will definitely cost society. Therefore, he wants to provide full scholarships for new students to enroll in September every year, “to transfer the most ferocious 89 students in Taiwan to first-class public and private schools.”

The Internet celebrity businessman also said, “Based on the Children and Juvenile Act, we must not be able to find any criminal record information, and we can’t talk about it anyway. Moreover, education must be indiscriminate, and there are also juvenile incident handling laws and personal information protection laws. These 89 will be in Prestigious schools receive first-class care.” He also said, “We don’t want to be too small-minded.” Let everyone be classmates with the students involved in the Nantou sexual assault case and the New Taipei neck-cutting case. “Be good friends with the second generation of powerful entrepreneurs, the children of lawyers, “Children of doctors, legislators, and judges should not run away.” He complained angrily, “Don’t speak from a moral high ground. I wonder how many moral monsters there will be.” When the time comes, please let everyone administer the law in accordance with the law, he said. He is “a law-abiding and good citizen who does not engage in sexual harassment. He is not too full to eat and has too much time to spend. He has money but no place to spend it. He wants to lobby for the amendment of the law and ask the powerful to do it themselves.”

After the post was exposed on the Internet, netizens left messages saying, “Sure enough, it’s a magic operation every time”, “Point out the problem, cool! Support”, “I don’t dare to go to 89 because I have money”, “Small businessman scholarship , it sounds quite trendy, haha.” “It’s so fierce. I’m responsible for sending students to study, which has been done for hundreds of years to cultivate people.” “This is the truly effective method. Private schools are all powerful families, and they are very concerned about politics and business. The influence of the family is greater than that of many families. If they don’t do this, they won’t be afraid. Other people’s children will die anyway.” There is a sense of personal pain.”

This social case occurred on the 25th of this month. A male student in the third grade of junior high school in New Taipei Province stepped forward to stop a female student from another class from causing trouble. Unexpectedly, the female student went to find another male student’s “gang brother” He complained, but this “god brother” wanted to take out his anger on his “god sister”, so he stabbed her ten times with a switchblade, leading to the tragic incident of the death of the third grader.

However, the New Taipei District Court recently stated that it understands that the public is paying attention to this tragedy, but the online searches will interfere with the judge’s space to judge the case and complicate the problem. , and also violates the intention of legislators to protect juvenile offenders. Judges must follow the “Juvenile Incident Handling Law” and use various resources to counsel and correct the juveniles involved. They cannot directly impose crimes on adults. The public should also remove the juveniles involved in the case. Notes, photos and other information, and the public is requested not to redistribute them to avoid violating the law.

★Be brave enough to ask for help and stay away from online bullying. Zhongshi News Network cares about you

Report online bullying iWIN hotline: 02-33931885; Ministry of Education anti-bullying complaint hotline: 0800-200-885

A junior high school student cut his neck and died. Internet celebrities paid to send “+9 godfather” to a prestigious school!Shout: Be a classmate of a powerful kid