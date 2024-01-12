A kidnapping in the middle of a military operation

Lieutenant-Colonel Fanevarison during a recent citizen awareness campaign in the Ankazobe district

Around ten kidnappers equipped with weapons of war and hunting rifles kidnapped a resident of Ampandrotrarana-Ankazobe. Seven cartridges were found there.

Dahalos are plunging the population of Ankazobe back into their worst nightmare. A first kidnapping for this new year was in fact noted in Ampandrotrarana-Mandriambero, in the commune of Mahavelona, ​​on Wednesday. A 30-year-old woman was kidnapped.

The crime was perpetrated by around ten men armed with weapons of war and simple hunting rifles, according to information gleaned.

Around 9 p.m., the attackers landed in the hamlet. As soon as they arrived, they fired several shots in order to terrorize people and prevent them from leaving their homes. The absence of a telephone network in the area made their task easier. No one could call anyone for help.

The villains would have committed no other acts than kidnapping the thirty-year-old, originally from Anjanadoria-Ambohidratrimo. They then fled towards the North, in the commune of Ambolotarakely, according to the clues communicated by the fokonolona to the gendarmes.

Identified

The latter were informed of the facts an hour after the attack. They discovered seven cartridges at the crime scene. All five are 7.62 millimeter caliber. The lot numbers to which they belong are identified. The other two are 12 millimeter caliber.

Around ten gendarmes from different posts initiated a pursuit under the coordination of Lieutenant-Colonel Fanevarison, first deputy commanding officer of the Analamanga national gendarmerie group.

Just on Sunday around 11 p.m., the mayor of the commune of Andranomiely, still in the district of Ankazobe, was shot dead by dahalo in fatigues and equipped with Kalashnikovs and Mas 36s.

The senior officer and his men, sent to restore security in the locality since December, are sparing no effort to manage the situation which suddenly took a turn for the worse this week. They traveled through several villages and communes to raise awareness and make the fokonolona responsible, actions which certainly do not please the dahalo and their accomplices.

Embroidery Leonard